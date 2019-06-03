CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said Monday people who ate at Zaxby’s at 4845 Tanger Outlet Blvd. in North Charleston might have been exposed to the hepatitis A virus.
DHEC said they were notified on May 31, 2019 that an employee of the restaurant tested positive for hepatitis A. Customers who ate there between May 20 and May 23, 2019, could have been exposed to the virus.
DHEC is working with Zaxby’s to investigate possible exposures and provide guidance for preventive treatment for anyone who may be affected.
“The concern here is not the restaurant. It is with a food handler who has hepatitis A infection,” said Dr. Linda Bell, MD and state epidemiologist, in a news release.
Bell said the risk of the hepatitis A virus spreading from an infected employee to customers in a restaurant is low, but possible.
“As a precaution, in these situations, vaccination should be considered for individuals who were exposed during the time the food handler was contagious,” Bell said.
Bell advised anyone who ate at the restaurant between May 20 and May 23 should watch for symptoms of infection, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, belly pain or yellowing of the eyes and skin.
People usually develop symptoms within two to six weeks after being exposed to the virus and should seek medical care if symptoms begin.
DHEC said Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus, but most people usually recover completely after several weeks of illness.
DHEC said in May that South Carolina was experiencing a statewide hepatitis A outbreak.
