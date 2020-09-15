COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said owners and operators of dams and of reservoirs statewide should prepare for potential problems caused by heavy rainfall from Hurricane Sally.
DHEC said to prepare owners and operators should check their dams and take appropriate steps to safely lower the water levels for the next several days.
DHEC reported all dams of concern have had pre-hurricane assessments preformed.
"Owners of ponds and reservoirs with functional gates or flashboards should consider operating them to provide additional storage for the anticipated rainfall," said Jill Stewart, P.E., Director of DHEC’s Dam Safety and Stormwater Permitting Division in a news release. "If there is a dam downstream of your dam and you are lowering your water level, please call the owner of that dam to advise him or her about what you are doing. Before and after the storm has passed, any accumulated trash and debris should be cleared from spillways."
DHEC said resources to help dam owners prepare for the approaching rainfall can be found here.
DHEC also said the agency plans to utilize an emergency notification system as needed to automatically notify dam owners via voice call, text messages and email to take steps in preparation for the potential for impacts from Hurricane Sally.
The director said, "If problems develop such that failure of the dam might be imminent, contact local public safety officials, downstream property owners and DHEC Dam Safety Program staff at 803-898-1939."
FOX Carolina Weather Team said the Upstate could see anywhere between 3 and 6 inches of rain from the storm on Thursday into Friday.
More news: Dry for now...Heavy rain coming with slow moving Sally
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.