COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday announced 172 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine additional deaths across the state.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina to 8,189 and the number of deaths to 371.
Five of the deaths announced Thursday occurred in elderly individuals. Among those, one was from Greenwood and one was from Laurens County.
Four of the deaths occurred in middle-aged people, including one from Pickens County.
DHEC is also ramping up testing efforts and offering drive-thru testing clinics. None have been scheduled yet for the Upstate but look for updates here.
