(FOX Carolina) -- DHEC has developed an innovative procedure for virtual food safety checking during the ongoing pandemic.
Using a variety video conferencing services, DHEC inspectors can virtually evaluate retail food operations at establishments around the state, allowing the agency to continue its food safety oversight while also protecting public health by adhering to social distancing measures.
This technology can be used to assist restaurant owners who may be in the process of opening a new restaurant during this time.
If you would like for DHEC to conduct a food safety check at your facility, please contact your regional DHEC office. For a brief look at what a virtual food check looks like, please see a video here.
