COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Governor Henry McMaster encourage residents to learn more about how monoclonal antibodies can treat COVID-19.
Monoclonal antibodies are a treatment proven to be an effective way to fend off serious illness from COVID-19, according to officials.
“Beyond a shadow of a doubt, the most effective way to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19 is to make the decision to get vaccinated,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We’ve also seen that the use of these antibody treatments can greatly reduce the risk of hospitalization and severe illness in those who test positive. These treatments are now available at over 50 healthcare providers across the state, and we’re working to expand access to them every day. We continue to strongly encourage South Carolinians to get educate themselves about all of their options and talk to their doctor about what’s best for them.”
Officials say that doctors began using Monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 patients in November 2020, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued Emergency Use Authorizations for treatments.
“DHEC recommendations on COVID-19 vaccinations and masking have not changed: we still urge the usage of both and believe they are the best ways to get us out this pandemic,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “That said, it is important that South Carolinians know about all available resources to keep them safe. Monoclonal antibodies are safe and effective, and our state has several locations where residents can receive them.”
Treatment using these antibodies must be authorized and ordered by a doctor or medical provider. At-risk individuals aged 12 and up who test positive for COVID-19 and exhibit symptoms that began in the last ten days may be eligible for this treatment. Individuals are ineligible for the treatment if they were hospitalized, are currently hospitalized, or have received oxygen to help with breathing.
Officials say DHEC is working to help providers expand treatment locations. As of September 1, 2021, more than 16,000 COVID-19 patients in South Carolina have received monoclonal antibody treatments.
One antibody, bamlanivimab can be combined with estesevimab to become effective, according to officials. The other monoclonal antibody treatments are casirivimab plus imdevimab, (REGEN-COV), and sotrovimab, according to officials.
You can learn more about monoclonal antibodies at Monoclonal Antibodies | SCDHEC.
