COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) director recently spoke on their ability to issue a statewide emergency order to mandate masks in schools.
The situation in each school district is different. Issuing a statewide mandate that applies equally to every school, could be enforceable with the current proviso in place and could withstand legal challenges is not currently feasible, according to officials.
DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer elaborated on the issue during a DHEC board meeting Thursday.
“We do have that authority,” said Simmer. “However, I think there are some challenges practically to using it. Certainly trying to do a statewide order would be very difficult, at best, because the situation at every school district is different and trying to write one order that would fit every school district would be, I think, next to impossible."
Officials said DHEC's position on the issue came following legal analysis of governing statutes, extensive internal consideration by agency leadership and the DHEC board.
The emergency authority that DHEC has allows them to respond quickly to local situations or outbreaks when quick action is needed, according to officials. This response helps them to prevent immediate and imminent danger to a local population.
“I’ve talked with our team, and we don’t think there’s a good way to do a statewide order that really fits every school district.” said Simmer.
DHEC officials say they may consider issuing a public order for masks on a by-location basis if there are outbreaks in schools or school districts. They add that this would be a temporary order based on the situation at the school or school district. However, because of the current proviso, this order could not be enforced by school employees.
“I think it’s possible (to do a localized order),” said Simmer. “We’ve not had a request for that at this point. But that’s something we’d have to visit at that time, whether a more localized order for a specific school district or even a specific school would have merit. But I think we’d still come down to the enforcement issue, and I still don’t know how we would enforce even a more localized order.
“That’s where we stand. Yes, we have the authority, but from a practical standpoint, if we can’t enforce the order, then it’s not a good idea to issue one.”
Officials say that DHEC continues to advocate for the South Carolina legislature to consider revising the proviso to allow school officials to make decisions about requiring masks.
You can see watch Simmer's discussion on the issue down below.
