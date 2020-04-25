COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- DHEC has announced 180 new coronavirus cases in the state and 9 additional deaths as of Saturday afternoon.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have the virus in South Carolina to 5,253, and those who have died to 166.
Officials say that the deaths were between eight elderly individuals in multiple counties throughout the state, including one in Greenville.
Greenville currently has 6 confirmed cases, and Spartanburg has 5 cases.
DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.
MORE NEWS - Greer High graduate, Troy Pride Jr. drafted to Carolina Panthers as newest cornerback
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.