COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that they now have enough doses of monoclonal antibody treatments to meet the growing demand.
Officials said the state recently faced a shortage of monoclonal antibodies (mAb) but now have enough to provide treatments to every resident who may benefit from them. Officials encouraged healthcare facilities, providers and eligible patients to take advantage of this treatment in the future.
“Where even just a few weeks ago, South Carolina was struggling to get enough doses of monoclonal antibody treatments to meet the demand of the recent Delta surge, we now have enough supplies of the treatments to meet existing demand now and going forward,” said Edward Simmer, DHEC Director.
mAb treatments for COVID-19 patents were authorized by the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under an emergency use authorization.
Officials said data showed that these treatments can reduce the chance of severe sickness from COVID-19 and reduce the time that patients experience symptoms. The use of mAb treatment may also reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 70%, officials said.
According to officials, monoclonal antibody treatments may be most effective for the following.
- Patients who have a positive COVID-19 test and symptoms for 10 days or less
- Patients who are at high risk of getting severe symptoms
- Patients who are not hospitalized or requiring supplemental oxygen
These treatments must be authorized and ordered by a doctor or medical provider, according to officials. COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized or received oxygen treatments are not eligible for these monoclonal antibody treatments.
DHEC officials are working on expanding treatment locations across the state. South Carolina currently has 11,534 mAb treatments available, according to officials.
For more information on finding treatment locations, you can visit Where COVID-19 patients can find Monoclonal Antibody treatments in SC.
You can learn more at DHEC’s monoclonal antibody treatments page or Know Your Treatment Options for COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.