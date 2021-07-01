COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, DHEC swimmers and boaters of a harmful algal blooms in ambient surface waters in South Carolina lakes.
According to DHEC, algal blooms exist in natural water bodies nearly everywhere and are not unique to South Carolina. They occur when tiny plant-like organisms called algae and cyanobacteria overgrow in rivers, lakes, and oceans. Algal blooms can be associated with foam, scum, or thick layers of algae on the surface of water, and they can look and smell bad.
The agency said some algal blooms are formed by toxic organisms that affect the health of people, animals, and the environment. These blooms are called “harmful algal blooms” (HABs).
“Harmful algal blooms are more likely to occur in the summer months when temperatures are warmest,” said Bryan Rabon, manager of DHEC’s Aquatic Science program with the Bureau of Water in a news release. “You can’t tell if an algal bloom is harmful just by looking at it, and some blooms can’t be seen because they stay at the bottom of a water body until they’re disturbed. A good rule of thumb is, if you suspect an algal bloom, keep yourself and others, and pets, away from it and enjoy the water in another area where the bloom isn’t present.”
DHEC says if a body of water looks discolored, has a foul odor, noticeable algal mats, or dead fish or other animals, you should not enter the water or allow your pets to. Algae blooms can be very fast-growing and become an issue before DHEC has been made aware of them.
For more information on harmful algal bloom, click here.
