COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced an additional 1,445 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, and nine additional virus-related deaths.
South Carolina has now seen a total of 71,213 confirmed cases and 1,147 deaths.
Eight elderly individuals, including one from Greenville County, passed away as a result of the virus. One middle-aged Spartanburg County individual also lost their life as a result of the virus.
DHEC identified the newly confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Abbeville (52)
- Aiken (18)
- Allendale (3)
- Anderson (43)
- Bamberg (8)
- Barnwell (7)
- Beaufort (33)
- Berkeley (35)
- Calhoun (8)
- Charleston (188)
- Cherokee (17)
- Chester (10)
- Chesterfield (11)
- Clarendon (5)
- Colleton (5)
- Darlington (20)
- Dillon (5)
- Dorchester (73)
- Edgefield (3)
- Fairfield (9)
- Florence (74)
- Georgetown (20)
- Greenville (174)
- Greenwood (24)
- Hampton (3)
- Horry (61)
- Jasper (4)
- Kershaw (15)
- Lancaster (13)
- Laurens (19)
- Lee (3)
- Lexington (45)
- Marion (12)
- Marlboro (2)
- McCormick (1)
- Newberry (13)
- Oconee (10)
- Orangeburg (30)
- Pickens (28)
- Richland (177)
- Saluda (7)
- Spartanburg (73)
- Sumter (10)
- Union (5)
- Williamsburg (21)
- York (48)
Richland and Kershaw counties each reported one probable case.
There are now 232 probable cases and 17 probable deaths in South Carolina.
DHEC reported 8,186 tests were conducted on July 19, with a percent positive of 17.7%.
Also in Monday's report, DHEC announced they exceeded their monthly coronavirus testing goal for the month of July. 143,336 tests were performed from July 1 through July 16, surpassing the target of 140,000.
For more information on COVID-19 in South Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
