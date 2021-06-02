COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says that it is expanding the Vaccination Homebound Project to all 46 counties throughout the state.
The program is meant to serve rural and underserved parts of the state, according to DHEC.
The department says that it is working with Welcome Pharmacy and H&M Labs to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to homebound individuals who may not be able to go to a doctor's office or vaccine facility due to age or health.
DHEC says that one caregiver per provider is also eligible for a free vaccine through this program.
The Vaccination Homebound Project was launched as a pilot program in February for Jasper and Hampton counties and DHEC says that the program determined there was demand for a larger scale homebound initiative.
To schedule a homebound vaccine appointment, DHEC says to call their Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110 between 7:00am and 7:00pm.
After receiving a shot, the patient will be observed by a vaccine administrator who will also help individuals make appointments for their second shot if they received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
