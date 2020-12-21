COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A DHEC spokesperson said Monday that there has been an increase in traffic at many DHEC testing sites and officials expect that influx to continue as more people get testing for COVID-19 before Christmas.
Laura with SC State Emergency Response Team Joint Information Center released this statement:
We've seen a significant increase at many testing sites.We're encouraged by the number of South Carolinians who are getting tested, and getting tested regularly, so they know their status in regard to COVID-19.
As South Carolinians continue to follow public health recommendations, expect an influx at popular testing locations over the coming days, and use the map at scdhec.gov/COVID19testing to find another nearby testing location that may not be as busy.
Testing is important but it's also a snapshot in time. You can come into contact with the virus after getting tested and after receiving a negative test result. Everyone needs to continue to wear a mask, physically distance from others by six feet, limit contact with those outside your household, and wash their hands frequently to help prevent spread of COVID-19.
MORE NEWS - All 5 Upstate hospital systems ask community to take immediate action to help curb COVID-19 surges
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.