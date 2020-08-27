COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, DHEC said labs in South Carolina had processed more than five thousand additional tests and confirmed just 424 new cases of the virus in the state. The testing was at 8.1 percent positive, down from 20 percent from the tests processed on Wednesday. DHEC has previously said that lower percent positive numbers indicate lower amount of virus spread.
The agency also announced 42 new virus-related deaths across the state. Click here to see county and age specifics about those new deaths.
The latest numbers bring South Carolina's total number of confirmed virus cases to 113,107, and number of confirmed deaths to 2,494.
