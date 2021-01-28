COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC said their labs on Wednesday detected the first two known cases in the United States of the COVID-19 variant strain that recently emerged in South Africa.
DHEC said as viruses mutate, variants emerge. DHEC's labs have been monitoring positive cases closely for any variations in the virus strain and detected this South African variant in tests conducted on Wednesday.
The samples were determined to be the B.1.351 variant.
The B.1.351 variant has been identified in more than 30 countries but these are the first cases of this variant identified in the United States. Other states have had cases of another, called B.1.1.7, originally identified in United Kingdom. Both variants originally detected in the United Kingdom and South Africa spread easier and quicker than the majority of SARS-CoV-2 variants.
DHEC also said there is no evidence yet to suggest that the B.1.351 variant causes more severe illness.
Doctors believe that the existing vaccines will work to protect against the variant.
“The arrival of the SARS-CoV-2 variant in our state is an important reminder to all South Carolinians that the fight against this deadly virus is far from over,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director in a news release. “While more COVID-19 vaccines are on the way, supplies are still limited. Every one of us must recommit to the fight by recognizing that we are all on the front lines now. We are all in this together.”
Currently, there is no known travel history and no connection between these two cases. Both patients are adults. One is from the Lowcountry and the other from the Pee Dee region.
Traxler said more variants are likely to appear as the pandemic continues.
“We know that viruses mutate to live and live to mutate,” Dr. Traxler said. “That’s why it’s critical that we all continue to do our part by taking small actions that make a big difference. These include wearing our masks, staying at least six feet apart from others, avoiding large crowds, washing our hands, getting tested often, and when we can, getting vaccinated. These are the best tools for preventing the spread of the virus, no matter the strain.”
