PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Rabies has been detected in Pickens County, DHEC officials reported over a press release.
One person has been reportedly exposed after coming into contact with foxes that tested positive for rabies. They have been referred to their healthcare provider, DHEC officials say.
Officials say the infected fox attacked the victim on July 23rd. The fox was captured and submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing immediately after.
"Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies," said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division.
Officials say the fox was the first animal in Pickens County to test positive for rabies in 2019.
If you have reason to believe that you, your family members, or your pets have come into contact with either of these foxes, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Greenville office at (864) 372-3273
