Greenville County (Fox Carolina) - South Carolina residents (six months and older) can receive a free flu shot courtesy of the SC Department of Health and Enviromental Control on Friday, October 26th, at three different locations across the state.
SC DHEC officials announced the clinics giving the no cost shot will be held in Greenville, Lexington, and North Charleston. Children under the age of 16 are required to have a parent or guardian present. No appointment is necessary, walk-in's are welcome.
"Last flu season was one of the worst in recent years and highlights the importance of getting your flu vaccine." Dr. Tracy Foo, DHEC Immunization Medical Consultant, says.
"Getting your flu vaccine protects not only you, but your whole family and community." Doctor Foo encourages everyone six months and older to be vaccinated every flu season.
The flu shots in Greenville county will be held at Grace Church, 2801 Pelham Road. Between the hours of 10 a.m and 2 p.m.
To learn more about flu prevention and where to get vaccinated, visit scdhec.gov/health/flu.
