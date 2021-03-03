COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina's state epidemiologist said in a virtual news conference on Wednesday that plans were being made to send the state's first allotments of the newly approved Janssen vaccine to independent pharmacies across the state.
Bell said the list of pharmacies receiving that vaccine was still being finalized as of Wednesday. DHEC also hopes to make future allotments available for patients who may have difficulty getting a second dose.
The agency also wants to get the single-dose vaccine available to doctors' offices and vaccine providers that do not have the cold-storage capabilities to safely store the Pfizer vaccine.
DHEC is working to bring more than 100 additional pharmacy locations across South Carolina as vaccine providers as well before the state begins Phase 1B vaccinations on Monday.
DHEC said people eligible in that phase cannot begin making appointments until Monday. As for accountability, DHEC said they are asking people to be honest about what phase they are in and not to "jump the line."
