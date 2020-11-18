COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Some of South Carolina's top public health officials participated in a statewide media telebriefing on Wednesday to give reporters an update on the plans to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.
Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist; Dr. Jane Kelly, Assistant State Epidemiologist; and Stephen White, Immunizations Director all participated in the call.
Bell said that once a vaccine becomes available, the initial supply will be limited and the doses will first be administered to people who are at the highest risk: healthcare workers and other essential and frontline workers.
White said the state will have three phases for vaccine distribution.
Phase 1 will be for critical populations; Phase 2 will open it more at-risk groups and the general population, and Phase 3 will be open to the general population based on supply and demand.
Bell said the federal government is committed to distributing the vaccine to states at no cost.
Bell also encouraged healthcare providers in the state to go through the enrollment process to become COVID-19 providers.
White said officials do not yet know how many initial doses will be allocated to South Carolina.
However, each Pfizer shipment will contain around 1,000 doses at ultra-cold temperatures. The Pfizer vaccine will have to kept on dry ice, with dry ice pellets in the container being replaced every five days.
The Moderna vaccine is a frozen vaccine and can he held in refrigeration for 30 days, White said.
Bell said people should continue to use masks, limit participation in group gatherings, and use good hygiene to fight against the spread of the virus in the interim.
She also advised people to only get information about the virus and the vaccine from credible sources, like the DHEC website, and those of partner agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.