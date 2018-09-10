GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)-DHEC said a Greenville County resident is the first person in the state to die from West Nile Virus.
The agency said seven human cases of the virus have been confirmed this year, five of which originated in the Upstate.
According to DHEC, West Nile Virus has also been found in five birds and one horse.
Most people infected with the virus do not have any symptoms, the agency said. One in five people infected experience symptoms including fever, headache, joint pain, muscle pain and occasionally nausea and vomiting.
"If you develop fever or other symptoms after being bitten by a mosquito, you should contact your health care provider," said Dr. Linda Bell, SC State Epidemiologist.
For more information, visit the DHEC website.
