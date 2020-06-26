GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- DHEC has announced the latest COVID-19 numbers on June 26.
At this time there are 1,273 new confirmed cases, which brings the state total to 30, 263.
An elderly Greenville resident has died due to complications from the virus, DHEC reports. This brings the state total of confirmed deaths to 694.
The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.
- Abbeville (1)
- Aiken (11)
- Anderson (16)
- Bamberg (2)
- Barnwell (2)
- Beaufort (30)
- Berkeley (40)
- Charleston (216)
- Cherokee (5)
- Chester (2)
- Chesterfield (6)
- Clarendon (17)
- Colleton (11)
- Darlington (10)
- Dillon (7)
- Dorchester (20)
- Florence (19)
- Georgetown (65)
- Greenville (187)
- Greenwood (3)
- Horry (82)
- Jasper (8)
- Kershaw (21)
- Lancaster (9)
- Laurens (28)
- Lee (8)
- Lexington (109)
- Marion (1)
- Marlboro (6)
- Newberry (7)
- Oconee (19)
- Orangeburg (29)
- Pickens (28)
- Richland (98)
- Saluda (3)
- Spartanburg (57)
- Sumter (42)
- Union (2)
- Williamsburg (6)
- York (40)
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19
