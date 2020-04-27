COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Monday announced 142 new cases of coronavirus statewide and 3 new deaths, including one elderly patient from Greenville County.
DHEC said Monday that Greenville County is seeing a spike in positive cases after a private laboratory submitted a month's history of positive test results for Greenville County residents to DHEC over the weekend, causing a spike in new cases in the county.
"This will potentially continue to be reflected as elevated case counts for the next couple of days as DHEC verifies and confirms these cases for public reporting. DHEC has contacted this lab to explain that cases of COVID-19 are urgently reportable within 24 hours to DHEC to prevent this from recurring," the agency stated in a news release.
Greenville had 44 new cases listed in Monday's reports, bringing the total number to 649 cases and 20 deaths.
On Sunday, Greenville saw 23 new cases and 6 on Saturday.
In the state overall, there have been 5,613 confirmed cases and 177 deaths.
