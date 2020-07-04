COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported an additional 1,836 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 new virus-related deaths.
There have now been 43,260 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, with 806 individuals passing away as a result of the virus.
One of the thirteen deaths that occurred in elderly individuals was a Spartanburg County resident. The other six deaths were middle-aged people.
327 of Saturday's 1,836 cases were reported in the Upstate alone. The newly confirmed cases were identified in the following counties:
- Abbeville (2)
- Aiken (36)
- Anderson (19)
- Bamberg (4)
- Barnwell (3)
- Beaufort (37)
- Berkeley (73)
- Calhoun (5)
- Charleston (345)
- Cherokee (7)
- Chester (5)
- Chesterfield (5)
- Clarendon (7)
- Colleton (11)
- Darlington (15)
- Dillon (9)
- Dorchester (76)
- Edgefield (5)
- Fairfield (6)
- Florence (59)
- Georgetown (74)
- Greenville (199)
- Greenwood (5)
- Hampton (2)
- Horry (358)
- Jasper (2)
- Kershaw (18)
- Lancaster (23)
- Laurens (19)
- Lee (6)
- Lexington (38)
- Marion (28)
- Marlboro (2)
- McCormick (3)
- Newberry (4)
- Oconee (13)
- Orangeburg (26)
- Pickens (21)
- Richland (141)
- Saluda (2)
- Spartanburg (37)
- Sumter (27)
- Union (3)
- Williamsburg (9)
- York (47)
There are now 126 probable coronavirus cases in South Carolina. DHEC says Beaufort, Lexington and Richland counties each reported one probable case.
One probable death in Beaufort County brings the state's total to seven.
As of July 3, DHEC says 463,201 tests have been administered statewide. 9,338 people were tested Friday, not including antibody tests, and the percent positive was 19.7%.
Of the 7,648 hospital beds in use in South Carolina, 1,190 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
As of July 2, DHEC reported an estimated recovery rate of 85% for tracked COVID-19 cases in the state.
Steps South Carolinians can take to protect themselves and others from the virus include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
