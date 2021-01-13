COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC said Wednesday they have immediate openings for staff members to help with vaccination efforts, and the agency is also looking to hire nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, administrative support, and other key personnel across the state.
“This is a crucial time for our state and, like many public health agencies across the nation, we’re seeking qualified individuals to serve alongside our state’s public health officials in South Carolina’s hour of need,” said Nick Davidson, DHEC Senior Deputy for Public Health in a news release. “We’re calling on all those who are qualified, willing and able to apply. Your state urgently needs you. Seriously consider becoming a DHEC employee who makes a real difference in the lives of South Carolinians each day.”
DHEC said they are working to hire at least 150 staff member who will assist with COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
DHEC said this of the open positions:
- some are full-time, part-time, and hourly
- pay varies by the job; Currently seeking to fill positions ranging from $13 to $45/hr.
- many are statewide and some are county- or region-specific
- some offer greater flexibility than others (e.g., hours, location, etc.).
Anyone who is interested in applying can click here.
