ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Tuesday announced a number of COVID-19 testing events at our near county health departments across the Upstate. People wishing to get tested do not need a doctor's referral but are asked to register online.
Below are the details by date and county:
8/19/20 - Pickens County
- Provider: Pickens County Health Dept
- Location: 200 McDaniel Ave, Pickens, SC 29630
- No referral, but must register using the DTRA website: https://covidtest.dhec.sc.gov/
- (864) 372-3133
- Time: 9:30am - 3:30pm
8/19, 8/20 AND 8/21 - Anderson County
- Provider: Anderson County Health Dept
- Location: 220 McGee Rd, Anderson, SC 29625
- No referral, but must register using the DTRA website: https://covidtest.dhec.sc.gov/
- Can call this # for more info: (864) 372-3133
- Time: 9:30am - 3:30pm
8/20 AND 8/21 - Oconee County
- Provider: Oconee (Seneca) County Health Dept
- Location: 93 Human Services Way, Clinton, SC 29325
- No referral, but must register using the DTRA website: https://covidtest.dhec.sc.gov/
- (864) 372-3133
- Time: 9:30am - 3:30pm
8/21/20 - Laurens County
- Provider: Laurens County Health Dept
- Location: Laurens Exchange Building, 308 Ocborne Rd, Laurens, SC 29360 (not at the health department building)
- No referral, but must register using the DTRA website: https://covidtest.dhec.sc.gov/
- (864) 372-3133
- Time: 9:30am - 3:30pm
