- Drain: Empty out water containers at least once per week.
- Dress: Wear long sleeves, long pants, and light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
- Defend: Properly apply an EPA-registered product that contains a repellent such as catnip oil, citronella/citronella oil, DEET, IR 3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, picaridin, 2-undecanone, or permethrin-treated clothing. With all repellents, be sure to follow product label instructions.
DHEC: How to avoid mosquito bites and viruses carried by them
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's national mosquito control awareness week.
The state's Department of Health and Environmental Control is offering tips on how you can avoid those pesky bites and the potential viruses that come with them.
Billy Scales with Greenville's Mosquito Squad says the season is ramping up.
"It has been a really big season for mosquitos," Scales said.
It's the second day of summer. And if you've been outside, particularly near water, there's a good chance you've been bitten or made an attempt to avoid the bugs, in some way, by now.
Shimon Ohi tries to prepare when he can.
"Normally, I just try to spray the OFF! or any kind of bug spray. And normally they're fine, but I could be a little more careful," Ohi said.
Ohi wore shorts while visiting back home in the Upstate from Cincinnati.
"I come down to Greenville, like, two days ago. And we thought there are no bugs anywhere because we were so used to cicadas. And we were like, "Oh everything will be fine." And then I get bitten by a mosquito on my leg," Ohi said.
DHEC says there are 61 species of mosquitos in our state. Not all of them bite, but the ones that do can cause serious health issues by spreading diseases.
"I've heard about the West Nile virus. I try to be more aware of it as best I can, but I guess I was a little bit too careless this time," said Ohi.
It's not just the West Nile virus, but also eastern equine encephalitis virus, La Crosse encephalitis virus, Saint Louis encephalitis virus, and dog/cat heartworm, according to DHEC. Scales says business has already started picking up.
"I think there is a higher bite rate than we've seen in past seasons," Scales said, "There's definitely a big surge in the amount of people looking for services to keep them down."
The American Mosquito Control Association recommends three “Ds” to keep mosquitoes away:
"Clean your gutters out too. That is a big breeding ground for mosquitos," Scales said.
DHEC also says pet and livestock owners should take steps to protect their animals. Last year, from June 24-December 4, DHEC detected eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus in 17 horses in 10 counties, 13 of which occurred in the summer. Vaccines can be effective in protecting horses against EEE and West Nile. Pet and livestock owners should consult with their veterinarian.
