LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday that they're investigating an eighth presumptive positive case of coronavirus in the state.
This case involves a woman from Lancaster County. Health officials say there is no known travel outside of the state, nor is there known contact at this time.
They say the patient is currently hospitalized and isolated.
It's important to note that while DHEC's says the sample tested positive at their laboratory, the results will be sent to the CDC for official confirmation.
This is the eighth presumptive positive case identified in the state of South Carolina. There are currently two confirmed cases.
