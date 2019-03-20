ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that a case of mumps was reported at an Anderson County school Wednesday.
This is the second report of the virus in the last two months at Westside High School. DHEC reported that they were investigating a case of an infected individual in mid-February.
They say there is a potential for more cases.
In a letter to parents, DHEC advised that in environments such as schools, the virus can spread rapidly- therefore they encourage parents to be aware of the symptoms.
Mumps typically causes swelling in the cheek or jaw. Though, it can also cause swelling in other areas such as testicles or ovaries. Other common symptoms include: fever, tiredness, headache, poor appetite, and muscle aches.
DHEC said they are working with Westside school officials in monitoring for any future cases, and thus stopping the spread of the illness.
For more information on the mumps virus, visit DHEC's website.
