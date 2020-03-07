COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says they're investigating two possible cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.
DHEC said Friday one patient is an elderly adult woman who is from Kershaw County. She's been hospitalized and is in isolation at the PRISMA Health Richland hospital.
The other patient is an adult woman in Charleston County who recently traveled to France and Italy. DHEC says she didn't need hospitalization and is self-isolated at home.
The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) later confirmed that the Charleston County woman is one of their workers. MUSC says they were notified Friday evening and says the woman self-identified to DHEC upon learning she could have contracted the virus during her trip. MUSC reports she has not returned to work and did not begin working again upon coming back to the United States.
MUSC lauded her for practicing social responsibility by getting testing, taking the necessary hygienic precautions, and for self-quarantining. They note she had mild illness and has been asymptomatic for the last three days. She will remain in the self-quarantine for the remainder of the CDC's recommended 14 days.
MUSC will not name her to protect her privacy. They emphasize the calm and informed response she took.
“We understand that residents have concerns about how the virus may impact South Carolinians,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “While the risk to the public remains low, there is no evidence of ongoing transmission in the community at this time and our primary goals remain prevention and control.”
DHEC says samples they were given at their Public Health Laboratory tested positive, but still need to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) laboratory. Those samples are now being sent to the CDC for confirmation.
DHEC will update the public as soon as test results from the CDC are available, which usually takes 24-48 hours after specimens are received.
Thus far, DHEC has tested 10 individuals for COVID-19, including the two possible cases announced Friday. The others remain negative.
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
“No additional precautions are recommended for the public at this time, beyond the simple daily precautions that everyone should always take steps to stop the spread of illness, including getting the flu vaccine, washing your hands, covering your cough, and appropriately disposing tissues and other items contaminated with respiratory droplets,” said Dr. Bell.
DHEC promised the public they're taking necessary steps to protect the health of South Carolina communities.
“We have developed strong relationships with health providers through the years,” said Dr. Bell. “Together, we have planned, prepared, and tested our ability to respond to public health events like this.”
At a Saturday press conference held at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, SC Governor McMaster and public health officials continued to re-enforce that there is no reason for alarm.
McMaster reiterated that washing ones hands and taking the necessary precautions advised by health officials is the best way to prevent the spread of any germ - whether it be flu or coronavirus related.
MUSC officials reminded the public of their new telemedicine platform that allows any concerned South Carolina resident to seek appropriate medical advice of care virtually.
Anyone who has questions on any sort of illness, can go to musc.care and set up a virtual care visit with a professional. Those seeking specific information or care on the coronavirus, can click here.
Click here for more information from SC DHEC.
