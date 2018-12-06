PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials with the School District of Pickens County said Thursday there has been a confirmed case of whooping cough at Crosswell Elementary.
Officials said parents were notified Wednesday by a phone call, an email, and a letter from DHEC.
The letter states whooping cough, also called pertussis, is mostly preventable through immunizations but does require booster vaccinations.
Whooping cough is a contagious disease that spreads easily by coughing or sneezing. Someone who is infected can spread the disease for up to 21 days after the start of the cough.
DHEC encourages parents to keep infected students home from school.
Below is the full letter from DHEC:
