COLUMBIA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says they issued an order to the New Indy Containerboard facility in Catawba to correct the undesirable level of air contaminants.
According to DHEC, the order is a result of their ongoing active investigation of the sources of strong and persistent odors in Lancaster and York counties.
DHEC says, to date, they have received 17,135 complaints about the odor from citizens near the New Indy plant. They went on to say the investigation is a great example of federal and state partners working together to protect South Carolina's beautiful environment and ensure pollution does not harm our citizens.
They also say they have requested the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to analyze modeling data and screen potential sources of sulfur compounds in the area.
