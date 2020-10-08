COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) — DHEC on Thursday announced that the agency had issued a public health order requiring all nursing homes and community residential care facilities licensed by DHEC to submit a weekly report detailing each facility’s current visitation status.
DHEC said the public health order was issued as part of its efforts to protect the health of long-term care facility residents and the workers who care for them while also allow for safe visits with family and loved ones.
Under the public health order, DHEC said licensed nursing homes and community residential care facilities must provide the following:
- whether the facility is allowing visitation, and if not, provide the reason(s) for not allowing visitation
- the number of residents that participated in a visit in the previous seven days
These weekly reports will be publicly available at scdhec.gov/visitation on Tuesdays beginning Oct. 13.
