COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – DHEC officials announced Friday that South Carolina is expecting to receive an additional 41,000 doses of the Janssen vaccine, also known as the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, next week, as the state begins Phase 1B vaccinations.
DHEC said the Janssen vaccine is being offered at 124 independent pharmacies across the state and that CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacy locations will also be offering that brand of vaccine in some locations with supply those pharmacies receive directly from the federal government.
Click here to find a vaccine provider near you.
DHEC says they are not expecting to receive large amounts of new Janssen supply for a few weeks until the manufacturer can create enough new vials to meet the demand.
RELATED - Prisma receives first doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, plans to use them for SC's homebound and homeless
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.