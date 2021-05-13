COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- DHEC officials say that they have received no allocations of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week and have been informed to plan for no more doses for several weeks.
DHEC officials say that there is no time frame for when allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will resume. They add that the CDC will clarify the reason for this change once more information is available.
According to DHEC officials, there is no current shortage of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines dosages that are available to providers in South Carolina. They add that if the current inventory is exhausted, providers are welcome to place orders for Pfizer or Moderna in the interim.
This is all of the information that is available at this time. We will continue to update this story as more details are released.
