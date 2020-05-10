(FOX Carolina) -- DHEC has launched new COVID-19 mobile testing sites across the state, according to a press release.
The testing is free, DHEC officials say.
Among the new sites are several in Charleston County:
- May 11, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., St James Presbyterian Church, 1314 Secessionville Rd, Charleston, SC 29412
- May 12, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, SC 29455
- May 13, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., St James AME Church, 5305 Maybank Hwy, Wadmalaw Island, SC 29487
- May 14, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Azalea Drive Church of Christ, 3950 Azalea Dr, Charleston, SC 29405
- May 15, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Life Center Cathedral, 7190 Cross County Rd, Charleston, SC 29418
More mobile testing have currently been scheduled between now and May 22, and additional sites will be continued to be added.
DHEC has launched a new COVID-19 mobile testing clinic webpage to share information about upcoming testing events.
