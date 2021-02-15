COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) — DHEC on Monday launched a new online resource with information about the number of people who have received COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina.
The new tool shows more than half a million people in South Carolina have been fully vaccinated. In total, more than 677,000 doses have been administered. The most vaccines have been distributed so far in Charleston County, followed by Greenville County, the data shows.
The dashboard will be updated daily to reflect the most recent numbers.
DHEC said it is important to note that the county of administration information is based on the county where a person received the vaccine, not necessarily the county a person resides.
It’s important for users of the new dashboard to read the “Understanding the Change in Data” document that explains what this demographics information means and doesn’t mean. For example, the information is based on where a person was vaccinated, not where the person lives. DHEC also provided this document to help understand the data.
“It’s key to understand that South Carolina is currently in Phase 1a of our statewide vaccination plan, so the demographic information currently available is largely based on those people who are eligible to receive vaccine in Phase 1a, which was predominantly only healthcare workers until mid-January. It’s not based on the state’s demographic breakdowns as a whole,” said Nick Davidson, DHEC’s Senior Deputy for Public Health, in a news release
DHEC said roughly 1.3 million people are currently available to receive vaccines within Phase 1a, noting that the state’s total population is roughly 5.2 million.
DHEC notes that as more vaccine becomes available and more South Carolinians can begin receiving doses, the demographics dashboard will expand to provide additional information.
“This demographics data is meaningful for several reasons, but most importantly, as more people begin getting their shots in future phases of the vaccine plan, we’ll have a big-picture look at the types of people who may be lagging in receiving their shots,” Davidson said on the release. “Having that information will allow us to directly connect with those communities and ensure they have fair and equal access to vaccines and ensure we as the state’s public health agency have a clear understanding of any limitations and can address those limitations immediately. South Carolina remains dedicated to the fair and equitable distribution of vaccine to everyone.”
DHEC also announced 1,109 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday, as well as 31 new confirmed deaths, according to the latest COVID-19 update.
