SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - We now know when and where vaccine clinics will be taking place at Upstate breweries, and they're coming up fast.
It's all part of a plan we first told you about last week, where DHEC hopes to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to public events to boost vaccination rates among the younger population.
One participating brewery tells FOX Carolina that DHEC will take over a portion of their building where people can get either the Johnson and Johnson vaccine or the Moderna vaccine.
When you're done and wait 15 minutes to make sure there aren't any side effects, you can get a free beer, soda, and can just hang out at the brewery if you want.
It's a shot and a chaser, but not the type of shot you usually think of when you're at a brewery.
Starting June 10, DHEC and some local breweries are partnering up to give COVID-19 vaccines.
"Anything we can do to make it easier, put it in the places where you already are. Free beer is not gonna hurt," said Emily Kofoed, who lives in Spartanburg.
We found through data provided by DHEC that less than 16,000 people in South Carolina ages 20 to 24 have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine.
Meanwhile, Spartanburg Co. ranks 35th out of 46 counties in the state in terms of rates of residents who have completed vaccinations.
"When you kind of bring something to our social life and give us the opportunity to get vaccinated while still socializing, it kind of hits two for our age group," said 24-year-old Brooke Phillips, who lives in Lyman.
The owners of Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery in Spartanburg say they were reached out to by the South Carolina Brewers Guild to see if they would be interested in being a host site.
"Our biggest thing here is developing community. We want to encourage people from the community to come and make new relationships here. And so with that we want people of course to be safe and feel comfortable coming out," explained Co-Owner Cindy Garrison.
The brewery says the pandemic has definitely been rough on them, and they even had a couple of regular customers who struggled with the virus.
"This is a very important thing for us that we want to get past. We want to get back to some sense of normalcy and we're getting there," said Distribution Manager Rich Muller.
In addition to the vaccine, Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery is also hosting events on June 11 and 12.
A murder mystery party on Friday, and a fundraiser for pride month along with karaoke and a drag show on Saturday.
These are a list of the Upstate breweries participating in the 'Shot and a Chaser' campaign, both the J&J and Moderna vaccine will be available:
Thursday, June 10: Keowee Brewing in Seneca from 4-8 p.m.
Friday, June 11: Pendleton Brewing in Pendleton from 4-8 p.m.
Friday, June 11: Fireforge Crafted Beer in Greenville from 4-8 p.m.
Friday, June 11: Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery in Spartanburg from 4-8 p.m.
Saturday, June 12: Birds Fly South Ale Project in Greenville from 2-6 p.m.
Saturday, June 12: Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery in Spartanburg from 2-6 p.m.
