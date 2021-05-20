COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) along with local community leaders held a virtual town hall focused on Covid-19 vaccines.
During the meeting, local community leaders and DHEC answered questions from viewers and encouraged people to get vaccinated.
“We recognize that South Carolinians have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines. We also know that there is a lot of misinformation and mistrust when it comes to vaccines in general,” said DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer, “These conversations give our community leaders and residents the chance to have an open discussion about their concerns, have their questions answered by public health experts, and gain the tools they need to help educate and inform others about the importance of getting vaccinated.”
The goal of the town hall is to give community leaders and residents across the state access to the information and resources they need to help answer their questions and empower them to assist others; educate members of their communities about the COVID-19 vaccines; improve access to trusted information and resources; and encourage people to get vaccinated and move South Carolina closer to herd immunity.
View the full town hall conversation below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.