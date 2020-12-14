COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC said on Monday that even though vaccines would soon be available on a limited bases, people who get vaccines will still have to take precautions.
A spokesperson for the agency said people will still need to wear masks and follow social distancing, hand-washing and other prevention methods even after receiving the vaccine.
"While experts learn more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide under real-life conditions, it will be important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to help stop the pandemic, like covering your mouth and nose with a mask, washing hands often, and staying at least 6 feet away from others," said Laura with the SC State Emergency Response Team Joint Infrormation Center.
Laura said getting a COVID-19 vaccination and following CDC’s recommendations for how to protect yourself and others will offer the best protection from getting and spreading COVID-19.
"Experts need to understand more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide before deciding to change recommendations on steps everyone should take to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19," she said.
DHEC officials have stated previously that the vaccine may not be effective in up to ten percent of people who get it.
Laura said new information will be released later Monday.
