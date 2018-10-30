Spartanburg, S.C (Fox Carolina) -- A case of measles has been reported in Spartanburg County to South Carolina Department of Health and Control (SCDHEC). The individual infected recently traveled outside of the United States. DHEC confirmed the case after receiving test results on Monday. DHEC has begun an investigation and making South Carolina residents aware of what precautions to take.
DHEC has notified healthcare providers to be on alert for patients with signs or symptoms of measles. Healthcare professionals should immediately report clinically suspected measles cases to their regional public health office.
Measles virus is preventable via vaccination, and is highly contagious and is spread through the air by coughing and sneezing. The disease can result in hospitalization and even death. The initial symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and a rash.
"It is crucial that healthcare providers and the public be aware of the symptoms associated with this disease. It is proven that the best way to prevent measles is by vaccination. I strongly encourage everyone to review their immunization records and make sure they are up-to-date on all vaccinations." Dr. Linda Bell, said. Doctor Bell is the DHEC's state epidemiologist.
