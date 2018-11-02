SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina's Department of Health and Control confirmed Friday that two additional measles cases had been confirmed in Spartanburg County. The agency reported on October 30 that the first case had been confirmed.
Measles is a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and even death. DHEC said the initial symptoms of measles include fever, cough, and runny nose. The symptoms are followed by a rash that usually lasts five or six days.
DHEC said all three cases involve children who were unvaccinated, not of school age and do not attend daycare.
Officials said the infected children were treated at two urgent care facilities and are asking anyone who was treated at AFC Urgent Care at 1667 E. Main St. in Duncan on Sunday, Oct. 14 between 9 a.m. and noon or MEDcare Urgent Care at 301 E. Wood St. in Spartanburg on Saturday, Oct. 27 between 4 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., to please contact the Spartanburg County Health Department at 864-596-3337.
DHEC said it has notified healthcare providers to be on alert for patients with signs or symptoms of measles. Healthcare professionals should immediately report clinically suspected measles cases to their regional public health office.
"The measles virus is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes," said Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC's state epidemiologist, in a news release. "The best way to prevent measles is to get vaccinated. I strongly encourage everyone to review their immunization records and make sure they are up-to-date on all vaccinations."
Spartanburg residents can receive free measles vaccines by appointment until Nov. 7 at the Spartanburg County Health Department, located at 151 E. Wood St, Spartanburg, SC 29305. Call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment.
DHEC said children should receive two doses of the measles (MMR) vaccine: the first at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second at 4 to 6 years of age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.