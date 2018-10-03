(FOX Carolina) - The number of birds that have tested positive for West Nile Virus in the Upstate has increased.
South Carolina DHEC says as of October 2, six birds in Spartanburg County and two in Cherokee County have tested positive.
DHEC did not say if they planned to spray in Spartanburg County.
You can check reported cases of West Nile and other mosquito-borne diseases at this link.
