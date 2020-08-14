COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Friday said testing had confirmed 1,015 new cases of coronavirus in South Carolina, bringing the total number to 103,880.
The recovery rate in the state was at 90 percent on Friday, according to a graph on DHEC's website.
Unfortunately, DHEC also revealed that 16 more deaths had been confirmed to be virus-related, bringing South Carolina's total number of COVID-19 deaths to 2,106.
Based on the number of tests performed for Friday's new cases, DHEC said the percent positive rate was 15.0 percent.
