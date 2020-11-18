COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, DHEC announced 1,226 new virus case and 22 additional confirmed coronavirus deaths across South Carolina.
Greenville County again saw the highest number of new cases, with 214, followed by Richland and Charleston counties, with each having more than 100 new cases.
The new deaths involved elderly and middle-aged patients.
DHEC said 17 percent of the COVID-19 tests processed for Wednesday's update came back as positive.
The state's current total confirmed case count is 187,774 and total number of confirmed deaths is 3,906.
