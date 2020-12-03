COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Thursday said the latest test results had confirmed 1,754 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.
23.8 percent of the 7,360 tests completed for Thursday's update came back positive for the virus.
In addition, 21 more virus deaths were confirmed in the state. 8 of those were from Spartanburg County alone. 7 other deaths were also from Upstate counties.
Thus far, South Carolina has seen 208,435 total confirmed virus cases and 4,145 confirmed virus deaths.
MORE NEWS - Lon Adams, Slim Jim jerky recipe creator, dies of COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.