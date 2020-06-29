COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – DHEC on Monday announced that 15 and a half percent of the 8,191 COVID-19 processed on Sunday came back positive. In addition, four more people died from virus complications, including one person from Anderson County.
DHEC said the 1,320 new confirmed cases on Monday brings the state’s total to 35,546 and 717 confirmed deaths.
Charleston and Horry counties saw the highest numbers of new cases, with 278 and 165 respectively. Greenville County saw the third highest amount with 153 new cases.
DHEC said 1,032 patients were being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals on Monday, with 7,336 hospital beds in use overall across the state. South Carolina’s hospital bed utilization rate is at 69.8 percent.
