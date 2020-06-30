COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported an alarmingly high 1,741 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday, with 17 new deaths.
The additional cases brings the state to 36,297 confirmed cases. Two new probable cases identified in Richland and Spartanburg Counties brings the total to 102.
Of the 1,741 newly confirmed cases, 336 were reported in the Upstate alone. Tuesday's cases were identified in the following counties:
- Abbeville (7)
- Aiken (28)
- Anderson (28)
- Bamberg (10)
- Barnwell (2)
- Beaufort (70)
- Berkeley (60)
- Calhoun (4)
- Charleston (375)
- Cherokee (9)
- Chester (12)
- Chesterfield (3)
- Clarendon (4)
- Colleton (6)
- Darlington (12)
- Dillon (6)
- Dorchester (87)
- Fairfield (8)
- Florence (40)
- Georgetown (16)
- Greenville (125)
- Greenwood (26)
- Hampton (3)
- Horry (170)
- Jasper (10)
- Kershaw (26)
- Lancaster (29)
- Laurens (49)
- Lee (3)
- Lexington (100)
- Marion (16)
- Marlboro (1)
- McCormick (2)
- Newberry (9)
- Oconee (7)
- Orangeburg (51)
- Pickens (31)
- Richland (137)
- Saluda (1)
- Spartanburg (55)
- Sumter (38)
- Union (6)
- Williamsburg (12)
- York (47)
As of June 29, 420,061 COVID-19 tests have been conducted statewide. 9,174 individuals were tested Monday, with 19% of them testing positive.
735 individuals have now passed away as a result of the virus. All 17 of Tuesday's reported deaths occurred in elderly individuals.
South Carolina now has four probable deaths after two were reported in Spartanburg County.
There are currently 1,021 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for coronavirus.
For more information on coronavirus in South Carolina, and daily updates, click here.
