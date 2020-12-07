COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC said testing has confirmed as additional 2,413 COVID-19 cases across South Carolina on Monday.
Greenville and Spartanburg counties saw the highest number of new cases, 367 and 224 respectively, but eight counties saw triple digit increases.
DHEC also announced a dozen new virus-related deaths across the state.
Monday's update was based on 12,452 test results, of which 19.4 percent were positive.
So far, South Carolina has seen 218,820 total confirmed cases and 4,249 confirmed deaths.
Click here to find a testing location near you.
MORE NEWS - Upstate Powerball player bought ticket worth $50K in Saturday's drawing; jackpots increasing this week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.