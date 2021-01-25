COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – DHEC on Monday announced 2,736 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and five new confirmed deaths.
Greenville County again saw the highest number of new cases in the state with 406.
DHEC Dr. Brannon Traxler said in a virtual news conference that more than 277,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state, and providers have more than 300,000 scheduled appointments to administer more doses.
Traxler said DHEC is still hoping to launch a new call center dedicated to scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments this week, along with a new online tool to schedule vaccination appointments.
Traxler said officials were working to get the Moderna vaccine available in more rural communities across the state, because it can be stored in normal freezers and will remain stable at room temperature longer than the Pfizer drug.
Traxler said none of South Carolina’s 379,775 confirmed cases have been of the variant strains that are now appearing in other states. She said labs have been checking genomes for variants since June 2020.
RELATED - SC lawmakers considering $208 million for vaccine rollout
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.