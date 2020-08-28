COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – DHEC on Friday announced that 903 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by testing and 23 additional virus-related deaths were confirmed.
The latest numbers bring the total confirmed cases to 114,400 and confirmed deaths to 2,521.
DHEC also wanted to remind people of a new county-level online resource launched on August 11 that allows people to search for:
Because the county-level dashboard consolidates so many different data sets into one online resource, in order to avoid confusion and reduce the production of duplicated information, the agency is referring the public to the county-level dashboard for data sets such as:
- cases by ZIP code,
- percent positive statewide and for each county,
- demographic data,
- chronic health conditions information, and
- updates on the cases and deaths associated with nursing homes and similar congregate care facilities.
As of Friday, DHEC said the individual webpages that previously contained those data sets will now redirect users to the county-level dashboard. You can reach the county-level dashboard by clicking the green “S.C. County-Level COVID-19 Data” button on the main COVID-19 landing page.
