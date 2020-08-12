COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Environment and Health Control announced additional COVID-19 cases and virus-related deaths Wednesday.
712 newly confirmed cases brings the state's total to 102,143. Another 45 virus-related deaths brings the state's total to 2,057. DHEC reports 831 probable cases and 87 probable deaths in the state.
SC State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell and DHEC also announced Wednesday that new data indicates local mask ordinances throughout South Carolina are helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“This new data shows us what we already knew, wearing face masks works,” said Dr. Bell. “We’re strongly supportive of these local leaders’ initiatives that are centered on protecting the health and wellbeing of their communities.”
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division released a regularly updated map showing counties and municipalities that currently have mask requirements in place.
Based on data provided by the map, nearly 40% of residents reside in jurisdictions that have local mask requirements in place as of this week.
When comparing the jurisdictions that have mask ordinances in place to those that don't, jurisdictions with mask requirements have shown a 46.3% greater decrease in total number of cases during the four weeks after the requirements were implemented.
“We will be in a much better position in four to six weeks if South Carolinians practice physical distancing and use a mask,” Bell said. “Together, we can completely reverse our fortunes and create safe environments for our business recovery, for our lifestyle recovery, and particularly for our students returning to school in a few short weeks, but we must act more aggressively, and now.”
Based on data analysis, DHEC says jurisdictions with mask requirements in place have seen an overall decrease of 15.1% of total cases in the four weeks after the requirements were put in place compared to before.
DHEC says during the same time frame, jurisdictions without mask ordinances in place have experienced an overall increase of total cases of 30.4%.
As of Tuesday, DHEC says 857,773 tests have been conducted statewide. 3,627 tests were conducted on August 11, and the percent positive was 19.6%.
For more information on COVID-19 in South Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
